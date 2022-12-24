 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Insider's guide to exploring London on foot

Padmaparna Ghosh
Dec 24, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

Walking or ‘rambling’ is the national pastime, the result of which is a whole compendium of unique ways to walk London.

London is a mesh of direct and indirect paths, and no matter how you cut it, there is a slice for everyone. (Photo: Tamara Menzi via Unsplash))

London has very few right angles. Its most iconic cartographic signature, that is instantly recognizable, is the river Thames. And on a map, England’s longest river slices the historic city into two (north and south), like a figure skater’s slow glides. Walking London’s streets, one gets a sense that it was designed for strolls, or playfully drawn by a traveller with no respect for time or efficiency.

London is a city best discovered on foot – with wide pavements, an excellent path marking scheme, an enormous possibility of paths and a very healthy ratio of benches to people. Hardly ever have I had to look hard for a sturdy, worn resting spot while out walking. Even more blessedly, walking or ‘rambling’ is the national pastime, the result of which is a whole compendium of unique ways to walk London.

1846 map of London (Source: David Rumsey Map Collection via Wikimedia Commons)

London Park-ing

Seen from above, London is an astoundingly green city – with 3,000 parks of varying sizes, roughly a third of the city is green space. Per capita green space in London is about 31 square metres per inhabitant, compared to 18 sq m in Paris and New York. From tiny pocket parks that double up as lunch spots for office-goers to gently sprawling parks often with Japanese gardens, Victorian fountains, and lakes dotted with ducks and geese, London is a city that begs you to take a break every mile.

If you’re the kind to mark a city’s greatest’s hits, follow the easy, leisurely the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Walk, a seven-mile circular trail (in a figure 8 pattern) that will take you past Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, St James's Palace and Spencer House. All of these should be familiar if you have been keeping up with Netflix show, The Crown! But most importantly, it gives you a grand tour of four of the eight fantastic London Royal Parks (jampacked with history, architecture, statues, memorials and cafes): St James’s ParkGreen ParkHyde Park and Kensington Gardens.