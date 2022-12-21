 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'I'm not your servant': IndiGo staffer to passenger on Istanbul-Delhi flight | Watch

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

A video clip of the heated exchange onboard the flight on December 16 was shared on social media on Wednesday.

Screengrabs from the viral video shared by @HashTagCricket on Twitter.

An IndiGo passenger and an air hostess were involved in a heated exchange over the choice of meals onboard a flight from Istanbul to Delhi. A video of the incident that happened on December 16 is now viral.

"My crew is crying because of you," the IndiGo air hostess is heard telling the passenger in the clip.

The passenger is also heard telling her, "You are a servant of a passenger", to which she responded, "I am an employee and not your servant… I am not your servant."

At one point, the passenger said "why are you yelling? Shut up" to the air hostess, who also asks the former to "shut up", according to the nearly one-minute-long clip that was apparently shot by a passenger.

Several social media users too have backed the cabin crew while urging flyers to be respectful of them.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor also spoke out in favour of the cabin crew.

"As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point," he tweeted. "Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called 'servant' and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under."