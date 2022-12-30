Budget travel | Manila calling: Far away in the East, charms of a remote Philippines

According to the Ministry of Tourism, of the 7,85,703 tourists from India to Southeast Asian countries last year, only 20,356 visited the Philippines.

The reasons for this low turnout are rather obvious.

We think the Philippines is somehow too far. Which it actually is, but that is actually a plus — after all, what can be better than to get really away!

We’re not sure it is well-developed enough to merit a visit. It is, and it isn’t — again, isn’t that interesting?

It simply isn’t promoted heavily enough. Can’t argue with that one.

Allow me to give you three good reasons to put it on your list:



The Philippines is composed of 7,107 islands, of which only 2,000 are inhabited. The nation offers a wonderful mix of untouched natural beauty and vibrant city life.



The food, shopping and stay are all more affordable than in the usual places you’ve been going to. The Indian rupee is only slightly stronger than Philippine peso (1 Philippine peso is equal to Re 1.49).



The people of the Philippines are friendly and warm — that, as you know, is one of the biggest plus points a country can boast of.

The flying time from Delhi to Manila can be anything between nine and 15 hours, depending on which airline you pick and where it halts. My secret: if you fly via Bangkok, a lot of people deplane there, giving you a chance to grab an empty row to stretch your back.

You fly over the South China Sea, and the first island you spot from your window is shaped like a crocodile snoozing in the sunshine. Then Manila city floats into view — a gleaming beauty under a clear blue sky.

'Mabuhay', Manila That’s Filipino for welcome. The city centre is about a half-hour drive from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. At first glance, the slow traffic and the smattering of local shops give it a small-town feel, but by the time you arrive at your hotel, the metro vibe sets in. Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo: John Matthew Flores via Unsplash) The best way to get around Metro Manila is by taxi. The colourful jeepneys and tricycles are cheap and cute, but be sure you have an idea of the fares — most taxi drivers don’t like turning on their meters. It’s a good idea to book a hotel in the heart of the city. In general, hotel accommodation in the Philippines is of high quality, and reasonably priced. Exploring Manila Drive towards Manila Bay, and the city opens up in all its sprawling glory. Palm trees sway in the breeze. Raindrops might teeter on the edge of clouds, but you’ll also do well to don a stylish hat — the Manila sun can be quite strong. Rizal Monument at Rizal Park, Manila, Philippines. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Check out the iconic Rizal Park, located near the old walled city. It is a memorial to Dr Jose Rizal, whose execution in 1896 sparked the Philippine Revolution against Spanish colonisers. The 58-hectare park is among the largest in the Asian continent, with a fiesta of lawns, ponds, paved walks, dancing fountains and wooded areas. There’s an artist’s sanctuary, an observatory and an open-air auditorium, too. When the hunger pangs hit, you can go as adventurous as you like: grilled chicken intestines, anyone? Or stick to Jollibee (Philippines' answer to McDonald’s, and you’re never far from one). The nation’s signature dish is lechon, pig roasted over coals until crispy, and served with liver sauce. If, like me, you’re vegetarian, grab a luscious pizza, washed down with a yummy fruit shake. The Filipinos are lovers of fresh fruit, and keep themselves hydrated with lots of calamansi (lemon) juice. Lechon is the national dish of the Philippines. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Metro Manila is shopping paradise. The colossal SM Mall of Asia looks directly out to the sea — when your bags get too heavy, just sit back and sip Starbucks Coffee, watching the world go by. The view is even prettier if there’s a drizzle. Green Hills Shopping Centre is located in a wealthy neighbourhood of Manila. The upper floors are a regular Mall-y affair, but the ground floor is pure sensory overload — row upon row upon row of stalls selling everything from watches to bags to shoes to tees and curios, at unbeatable prices. The island is famous for its guitar industry. Affordable and durable, guitars showcase the finest of Filipino craftsmanship and attract shoppers from across the globe. If you stop by at a good guitar centre, you can see a piece of wood bloom into a magical music-making instrument. There's more A wholesome holiday in the Philippines requires a week at the very least. From Manila, you can fly to the bustling port City of Cebu, pretty and compact with a character all of its own. From Cebu, take a flight to Puerto Princesa, followed by a scenic drive down to the famous Sabang caves in Palawan — the underground river here is counted among the seven natural wonders of the world. Standing on the sugary sand, letting the waves snuggle up to your feet, you can spend the entire evening watching the waters, which begin with a beautiful green and deepen into the bluest of blue at a distance. Inside the Sabang caves, on the Palawan underground river. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Foot notes Where exactly is the Philippines? Sitting on the southeastern rim of Asia, the Philippines is bordered by the Philippine Sea on the east and the South China Sea on the west. Two smaller seas flank the north and south of the island nation. How’s the weather? The rainy months from June to September are low-season for tourists, but parts of the Philippines remain quite dry during this time, and hotel rates are much cheaper! During the rest of the year, it’s mostly dry.

Shubhra Krishan is an independent features writer. Views expressed are personal.

