Budget travel | Manila calling: Far away in the East, charms of a remote Philippines

Shubhra Krishan
Dec 30, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

The next time you’re flying eastward, in Southeast Asia, try Manila — it’s magical, from underground rivers and caves to revolution parks, and is affordable, too, well under Rs 3 lakh.

Manila, Philippines. (Photo: Shubhra Krishan)

According to the Ministry of Tourism, of the 7,85,703 tourists from India to Southeast Asian countries last year, only 20,356 visited the Philippines.

The reasons for this low turnout are rather obvious.

We think the Philippines is somehow too far. Which it actually is, but that is actually a plus — after all, what can be better than to get really away!

We’re not sure it is well-developed enough to merit a visit. It is, and it isn’t — again, isn’t that interesting?

It simply isn’t promoted heavily enough. Can’t argue with that one.

Allow me to give you three good reasons to put it on your list:


The flying time from Delhi to Manila can be anything between nine and 15 hours, depending on which airline you pick and where it halts. My secret: if you fly via Bangkok, a lot of people deplane there, giving you a chance to grab an empty row to stretch your back.

You fly over the South China Sea, and the first island you spot from your window is shaped like a crocodile snoozing in the sunshine. Then Manila city floats into view — a gleaming beauty under a clear blue sky.