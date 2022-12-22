 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget travel | Croatia: Where history blends into nature

Nilutpal Thakur
Dec 22, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Located in the Balkan Peninsula, the almost unnoticeable, thin strip of land, Croatia, is a land of many wonders, including being the location for the TV series 'Game of Thrones', and a week’s tour there can be done well under Rs 3 lakh.

City centre in Zagreb, capital of Croatia. (Photo: Kristijan Arsov via Unsplash)

Apart from a great football team, Croatia has some unmatched offerings for vacationers — the dark blue waters of the Adriatic Sea, stunning waterfalls, pristine beaches, blue lagoons, and dream islands along the Dalmatian Coast, a great heritage replete with roman structures and gigantic forts, and some awesome food.

Located in the Balkan Peninsula, Croatia may look like a thin strip of land, almost unnoticeable on the map, but as they say — don’t judge a book by its cover. You have to be actually there to believe it. And it is not very expensive either, in fact, it is cheaper than most parts of western Europe. If you plan it right, you can do a week’s tour within Rs 3 lakh.

Since most of Croatia’s prime tourist destinations are along the sea — barring capital Zagreb, which is inland — a coastal tour is the best way to explore the country. Starting from the north, there’s Rovinj, Rijeka, Zadar, Sibenik, Togrir, Split, Hvar Island, Dubrovnik — each offering an out-of-the-world experience.

Exploring all of them would need a month so I would suggest, by my own experience, a few of the most popular spots — Split, Plitvice Lakes National Park, Dubrovnik, and Zagreb. You can club this tour with Mostar and Neum, two magical towns in nearby Bosnia.

Split, the nights

A former Greco-Roman colony, Split is a port city. Small boats, yachts, ships and giant luxury ocean liners, seagulls and other birds fluttering above, a gentle breeze blowing all the time and the shiny blue waters of the Adriatic seemingly dancing — the Croatia harbour is just one breathtaking sight.