24 Karat Dubai, an ATM for gold bars, and all that glitters in the Emirate

Preeti Verma Lal
Dec 25, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Not just at the Gold Souk, everyone's favourite yellow metal is everywhere in Dubai.

The Lamborghini Aventador is made of 1,100 pounds of gold. (Image: Ben/FirstGold via Wikimedia Commons 2.5)

If you have watched the Netflix show Dubai Bling, then you know something about the bling. Ever heard of the $7.5 million Lamborghini? The world’s most expensive camel, priced at $2.7 million? A bathtub worth $1.7 million? And of gold bar-vending machines?

Let’s look at some of the gold-en things in Dubai:

Gold Hammam at Talise Spa (Madinat Jumeirah): Tucked away among the meandering canals, swaying palm trees and housed in an expansive resort complex, Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah has a hammam like no other - the Shiffa 24-Karat Gold Hammam offers application of a gold clay body mask and massage. An elevated version of the Moroccan Hammam, the gold bathing ritual at Talise involves gold-infused oils and jasmine petals.

Gold-spewing ATM: It is as simple as getting a Pepsi out of a vending machine. Here, you stick the credit card into the machine, choose your gold bar - anything from a 2.5 gram 24K gold coin to a wasta flex one-ounce gold bar – and lo! The machine will spew it out. As simple as that.

If you want more vending vibes, get champagne from a vending machine at the Dubai Opera.

Golden food experiences