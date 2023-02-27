 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This Chinese long distance 'kissing device' lets you land a smack with an app. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

The man who invented the device said that it promotes monogamy and that only two users can be paired at a time and consent is key to send the long distance kisses.

The long distance kissing device is used by pairing with an app and is priced at around Rs 3000 each. (Image: @Kemet2MkMert/Twitter)

A bizarre kissing device designed for couples in long distance relationships has gone viral in China that enables couples to plant a smack through “silicone lips”.

The device, that is basically lips made of silicone, allows users to send an exact replica of the kiss to the recipient’s device. It replicates the actual pressure, movement and heat of a kisser’s lips using sensors and is selling like hot cakes. Over 100 units per month have already been sold on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao.

The device is used by pairing with an app and is priced at around 260 yuan (Rs 3000) each and 550 yuan for a pair.

Watch how the device works:
But there’s another controversial feature this app possesses. The “kiss square” function in the app allows people to “upload” their kisses for other users to experience so a random person may be able to experience the kiss as well.

A man, surnamed Jiang, claims to have invented the device and said he thought of the idea after a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend for seven years, South China Morning Post reported. She is now his ex.