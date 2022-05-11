This brand is selling 'fully destroyed' sneakers for Rs 1.4 lakh. Internet is baffled

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga -- known to push boundaries with every new launch --is being trolled for launching its overly distressed sneakers. The limited edition "Paris Sneaker" is available for $1,850 or about Rs 1.4 lakh on pre-order only.

According to the official Balenciaga site, the sneakers are made using fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with ribs all over the fabric. The brand's logo is printed at the end of the toe and with its logo in colour contrast on the sole.

The limited edition collection is available only on pre-order. (Screengrab from Balenciaga website)

The "fully destroyed" aesthetic of the shoes is accentuated in the campaign images to suggest that they “are meant to be worn for a lifetime”, Balenciaga stated.

The shoes are also made in China.

The severely tattered shoes have gone viral following its launch, with people on social media wondering if the brand was pulling a prank.

Many also did not like the brand's chosen aesthetic of "the rich cosplaying as poor."

Meanwhile, Balenciaga has also informed that while only 100 pairs of “full destroyed” sneakers will be available for $1,850, there is another variant of less roughed up versions being sold for $495 and $625 (approximately Rs 38,000 and Rs 48,000).