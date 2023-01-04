'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner shares first photo since accident: 'I'm too messed up to...'

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who underwent emergency surgery on Monday after he met with an accident while ploughing snow on New Year's Day in Nevada, took to Instagram to share a picture from his hospital bed on Wednesday. The Avengers and Hawkeye star thanked fans for their support and concern, prompting more messages from followers wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," Jeremy Renner wrote on Instagram.

The 51-year-old, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was seriously hurt when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in 3 feet of fresh mountain snow on New Year's Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said.

He added that Renner had used his Pistenbully snow groomer, a 7-ton vehicle he owns, to tow another personal vehicle that had become snowbound on a private road he shares with neighbors.

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his (snowcat) to speak to his family member," Balaam said. “The Pistenbully started to roll. In an effort to stop (it), Mr Renner attempts to climb back into the driver's seat. It's at this point that Mr Renner is run over.”

An investigation is continuing but there were no signs of foul play or any indication Renner was impaired at the time of the Sunday morning incident, Balaam told reporters.

“At this point in the investigation... we believe this is a tragic accident,” the sheriff said. “He was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbours."