Sudha Murty was asked why she 'dropped out of the presidential race'. Her response

Author, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sudha Murty was interacting with school kids and their parents at Sapna Book House in Bengaluru when a member of the audience asked why she had supposedly dropped out of the presidential race.

To this, according to a report in Deccan Herald, Murty said: “What race? My presence in it only existed on WhatsApp. Please find Kannadiga representation elsewhere, this is not my race to run.”

With President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure ending on Jul 24, the election for the 16th President of India is scheduled to be held on July 18. While the BJP has nominated former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu as their candidate. If she wins, she Murmu will be India's first woman tribal president.

On the other hand, the opposition has backed former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha.

While, the results of the presidential election will be out on July 21, back in Bengaluru, Sudha Murty shared more about her connection between Kannada (her mother tongue) and emotions. “My mind automatically switches to Kannada when there is feeling involved,” she said.

Murty, who in her career as an author has written books for children and adults in both English and Kannada, said, “I essentially think in Kannada and then write in any other language."

Highlighting the importance of cultural identity, she told Deccan Herald, “Staying true to one’s culture is like a tree trying to weather a storm: if the roots are strong, the tree will be fine, but if they aren’t, there is no point trying to save it anyway,” she said.