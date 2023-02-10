 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Here is all you need to know about the all-electric racing series ahead of its first race in India on Saturday.

(Representative Image) Formula E 2021-2022: Seoul ePrix II (Image Credit: Jaguar Racing)

Big-ticket motorsport action returns to India after a decade with Hyderabad becoming the 30th location to host a Formula E race.

How different is it to Formula 1?

Formula E is an electric equivalent of the widely followed Formula 1 which was staged in India from 2011 to 2013. However, other than the 'Formula' prefix, there is no similarity between the two FIA world championship status events.