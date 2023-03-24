 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Super V 2.0: The metamorphosis of King Kohli

Vimal Kumar
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Virat Kohli redux is much more charming. Gone are the days when he would pick fights with rogue fans and even journalists . His use of colourful adjectives has also faded over the years.

That King Kohli, an icon himself, is an unabashed Dhoni admirer is well known.

Let me start this story with a personal anecdote from the Ahmedabad Test, where Virat Kohli scored a fantastic Test hundred after a gap of 1,205 days, or three years and three months.

Just before the first pre-match practice session, Kohli was walking alone bat in hand towards the nets. All of a sudden, Kohli changed direction and walked towards your correspondent,  just to say hello and exchange pleasantries, taking me by surprise. I just managed to blurt out a few words and he walked off for practice.

I have known Kohli for a while, having covered many international and domestic matches featuring him, but this had never happened to me before. To be fair, Kohli has always been nice and polite in all my interactions with him, but to see him going a little out of his way and reaching out was  wonderful indeed. This was more like Tendulkar or Dhoni or even Rohit Sharma, and not something usually associated with Kohli.

In fact, over the last one year during my international tours to England, Australia, and the UAE, I have been witnessing the metamorphosis of Kohli off the field. I vividly remember him walking almost 50 metres in Brisbane after a practice session just to say thanks as one had stood up for Arshdeep Singh in Dubai when a fan was trying to cross the line.