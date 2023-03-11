Sania Mirza shares PM Narendra Modi's heartfelt letter, expresses thanks for 'inspiring words'

Tennis star Sania Mirza took to Twitter to share a heartfelt letter she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi post her retirement from the game.

The sporting legend expressed gratitude to the PM for his "kind" and "inspiring" words and stated that she had taken great satisfaction in representing India to the best of her ability. She vowed to continue doing so in whatever task she takes up next.

"I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support," Mirza wrote on Twitter, sharing the letter she received from PM Modi.

The tennis icon has left an 'indelible mark' on Indian sports and inspired a new generation of players, PM Modi said in the heartfelt letter.

Moneycontrol News