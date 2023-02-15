 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Pujara’s 100th Test: Just another day in office for India’s sheet anchor?

Guru Krishnan
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

Pujara is fresh from his performance in Bangladesh, where he was named the Man Of the Series last December. He is expected to continue accumulating runs and seeing India victorious once again.

Making his debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010-11 and impressing with 72 in the second innings, Pujara has been the batting mainstay for the last 10 years.

Cheteshwar Pujara will be the 13th Indian to appear in 100 or more Tests when he takes the field in the second Test against Australia at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 17.

The third Test on March 1 will be his 50th  at home, where he has had an impressive average of 53.71 in 48 Tests with 10 centuries, including three double hundreds. Two  of these were against Australia – 204 in Hyderabad in 2013, and 202 in Ranchi in 2017.

The 35-year-old has been an integral part of the Indian team. His presence at the number three position in the batting line-up, where he safeguards one end and rotates the strike, allows the stroke-makers to keep the scoreboard ticking. Clocking 7,021 runs in 98 Tests at an average of 44.16, with 19 centuries and 34 fifties, is no mean feat.

Thus, if one Indian deserves to play 100 Tests, it is the soft-spoken Pujara. Making his debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010-11 and impressing with 72 in the second innings, Pujara has been the batting mainstay for the last 10 years.