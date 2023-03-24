 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai Indians defeat UP Warriorz by 72 runs, set up WPL final against DC

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182 for four. MI were off to a decent start but both their openers -- Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia -- could not capitalise on their starts.

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator clash to enter the finals of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.

MI will face Delhi Capitals in the title clash on Sunday.

Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored for MI with a blistering 72 not out off 38 balls, and while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was out for 14, Melie Kerr chipped in with a 19-ball 29 before Pooja Vastrakar hit 11 in four balls.