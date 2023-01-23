 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Mary Kom to head 5-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

The panel led by the boxing legend will over the next month look into allegations leveled by wrestlers, sports minister Anurag Thakur has said

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and prominent other wrestlers at the protest site against WFI President. (FILE PHOTO)

Boxing great Mary Kom will lead the five-member panel formed to probe charges of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after top wrestlers demanded a clean-up of the body that oversees the sport in the country.

"For the coming month, the committee will investigate the allegations put up by the wrestlers," Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur told media on January 23.

Thakur had earlier announced the setting up of the oversight committee to probe the charges levelled against Singh by some of India’s decorated wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

The Sports Minister had also stated that while the investigation is going on, WFI chief Singh will step aside.