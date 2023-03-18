 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL final: Can skipper Sunil Chhetri end Bengaluru FC's title drought?

Shail Desai
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

For a club that had won the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2019 and the I-League twice before that, Bengaluru FC's final against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in Goa will be the last hurdle in an incredible story of resurrection.

Bengaluru FC boasts of of six players who have turned out for the national side in the past

The new year’s day of 2023 was like a rude hangover for any supporter of Bengaluru FC. For the team and the bosses, it was nothing short of a nightmare.

This was a club that had won the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2019 and the I-League twice before that. But for the last two seasons, they had endured a trophy drought, until new coach, Simon Grayson, landed them the Durand Cup in September 2022. It was more relief than delight for a club that has thrived on high stakes over the last decade.

Then, as they scrubbed their eyes on that first morning of the new year, they realised it was happening all over again.

After 12 matches of the league, Bengaluru sat in ninth position. They had won three, drawn one and lost a staggering eight games. They had scored just eight goals, a pittance for a team that featured proven names. And given the new format of the ISL, they were nine points off a playoff spot, where the top-6 make the cut.