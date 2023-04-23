 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's swansong match at Eden

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

KKR franchise had planted their purple flags in every seat of the 67,000-capacity stadium before the match began. But once the spectators packed the stadium before the toss, all purple flags disappeared and it was a sea of yellow in support of Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Moeen Ali celebrates with teammates the wicket of KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

In a never seen atmosphere, yellow fever gripped the Eden Gardens in support of talismanic MS Dhoni, who probably made his last appearance at the iconic venue while leading Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic 49-run win over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL in Kolkata on Sunday. KKR franchise had planted their purple flags in every seat of the 67,000-capacity stadium before the match began.

But once the spectators packed the stadium before the toss, all purple flags disappeared and it was a sea of yellow in support of Dhoni.

"I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job at Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there," Dhoni said at the toss, overwhelmed by the response.

At the commentary, Ravi Shastri also endorsed the view: "It's the sea of yellow in Eden, tribute to one man. He's the King of East, it's MS Dhoni." There was however no official word from CSK that Dhoni was playing his last season for the franchise but the 41-year-old few days back has hinted that he is in the last phase of his career.