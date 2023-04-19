 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma impressed with Arjun Tendulkar's clarity of thought

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

Arjun Tendulkar, playing his second IPL game, delivered under pressure as he defended 20 runs off the final over to secure a 14-run for MI against Sunrisers.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Arjun Tendulkar's performance in his team's victory over Sunrisers Hyderbad, saying the medium pacer has clarity of thought when it comes to his bowling.

Tendulkar, playing his second IPL game, delivered under pressure as he defended 20 runs off the final over to secure a 14-run for MI against Sunrisers.

The medium pacer bowled a tight final over, choosing to go full and wide. He also snapped his maiden wicket in the process.

"It's quite exciting to play with Arjun. Life has come a full circle," Rohit, who shared the Indian and MI dressing room with his father -- the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, said at the presentation ceremony.