IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Cricket's biggest extravaganza begins in Ahmedabad

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The IPL 2023 is upon us as T20 cricket's biggest extravaganza kicks off in Ahmedabad with Arijit Singh delighting the crowd with his biggest hits. Later tonight, perennial contenders Chennai Super Kings visit the Narendra Modi Stadium to face defending champions Gujarat Titans in a clash between the master MS Dhoni and his heir apparent Hardik Pandya.

March 31, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

The crowd grooves to Arijit Singh

March 31, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

CSK fans making their presence felt in Ahmedabad 

March 31, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

"Voice of Love" kicks things off


Arijit Singh has kickstarted the IPL Opening Ceremony 2023

March 31, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

Hear from the stars who will dazzle the crowd tonight

March 31, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

IPL 2023: The top 5 quicks who will hit the deck hard


Jofra Archer leads the list of fast bowlers who will look to excite in this year's Indian Premier League.

Full list here

March 31, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

AB de Villiers' Top 4 prediction for IPL 2023



Gujarat Titans
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad

March 31, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Chris Gayle's Top 4 prediction for IPL 2023:



Gujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Lucknow Super Giants

March 31, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika and Tamannaah ready to dazzle


No IPL edition can kick off without the biggest stars in the film industry ringing in the new season.

Click here for the full details

March 31, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

IPL 2023: A summary of the 10 squads that will compete for glory



Here is a breakdown of the 10 teams in the world's richest cricket tournament that runs until May 28 in its 16th edition.

Full squads and key players here

March 31, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

IPL 2023: The 5 biggest superstars in this year's IPL



The biggest showpiece in cricket - the Indian Premier League - rolls into town once again, and everyone involved will be keen to make a mark. Five players may feel the glare of the spotlight a little more brightly than the rest.

Full story here