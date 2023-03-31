IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Cricket's biggest extravaganza begins in Ahmedabad

The IPL 2023 is upon us as T20 cricket's biggest extravaganza kicks off in Ahmedabad with Arijit Singh delighting the crowd with his biggest hits. Later tonight, perennial contenders Chennai Super Kings visit the Narendra Modi Stadium to face defending champions Gujarat Titans in a clash between the master MS Dhoni and his heir apparent Hardik Pandya.
The crowd grooves to Arijit Singh
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023
How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings 🎶🎶@arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW
CSK fans making their presence felt in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans home ground, but it's filled with Yellove.
"Voice of Love" kicks things off
Arijit Singh has kickstarted the IPL Opening Ceremony 2023
Hear from the stars who will dazzle the crowd tonight
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
Camera 📸
@tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium
IPL 2023: The top 5 quicks who will hit the deck hard
Jofra Archer leads the list of fast bowlers who will look to excite in this year's Indian Premier League.
AB de Villiers' Top 4 prediction for IPL 2023
Gujarat Titans
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chris Gayle's Top 4 prediction for IPL 2023:
Gujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika and Tamannaah ready to dazzle
No IPL edition can kick off without the biggest stars in the film industry ringing in the new season.
IPL 2023: A summary of the 10 squads that will compete for glory
Here is a breakdown of the 10 teams in the world's richest cricket tournament that runs until May 28 in its 16th edition.
IPL 2023: The 5 biggest superstars in this year's IPL
The biggest showpiece in cricket - the Indian Premier League - rolls into town once again, and everyone involved will be keen to make a mark. Five players may feel the glare of the spotlight a little more brightly than the rest.
RCB's Aussie duo to miss opening fixture
According to a report in cricket.com.au, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell are likely to miss their team's opening game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
IPL 2023: Rahane is open to any role "that captain wants me to perform"
Usually an opener in the T20 format, Ajinkya Rahane, who joined the CSK ranks this season, is aware the team has a set combination inDevon Conway and Rutu Gaikwad. However, he is notperturbed as he is ready to slot in anywhere in CSK's starting XI.
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Will 'Thala' Dhoni play the opening game?
The 41-year-old legend apparently sustained a niggle on his left knee during a training session in the team's home base of Chennai and skipped batting practice at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. However, CEO KasiViswanthan is confident of Dhoni's involvement later today.
Match Preview: It's Dhoni vs Hardik as both teams fret on 'Impact Players'
Hardik Pandya's youthful leadership template will meet its match in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's time-tested improvisations as defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with eternal title contenders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener in Ahmedabad on Friday.....
IPL Turns 16!
Cricket's biggest T20 festival begins today in Ahmedabad as the Indian Premier League is kicking off its 16th edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a blockbuster opening day. Speaking of which, Bollywood starsRashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia will perform at the opening ceremony, while singer Arijit Singh will serenade the crowd with his biggest hits.