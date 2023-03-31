IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Cricket's biggest extravaganza begins in Ahmedabad

March 31, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

IPL Turns 16!



Cricket's biggest T20 festival begins today in Ahmedabad as the Indian Premier League is kicking off its 16th edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a blockbuster opening day. Speaking of which, Bollywood starsRashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia will perform at the opening ceremony, while singer Arijit Singh will serenade the crowd with his biggest hits.



