IPL 2023: Lack of partnerships hurting Mumbai Indians, says Sunil Gavaskar

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

MI suffered reverses in their first two outings of the 16th Indian Premier League, losing to Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore with both Rohit and Ishan failing to deliver.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels the lack of partnerships, especially between openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, is hurting five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "MI's biggest problem since last season till date has been the lack of partnerships. Unless you have big partnerships, it is difficult for you to score big.

"MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on short but useful partnerships between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed." In a battle of the two lower-ranked teams, MI will face Delhi Capitals at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Tuesday.