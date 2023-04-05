 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

IPL 2023: KKR did not elaborate whether Roy will be available for the their IPL home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

England opener Jason Roy was on Wednesday roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to give the side a boost following injury to regular captain Shreyas Iyer and the pullout of Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan.

KKR did not elaborate whether Roy will be available for the their IPL home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

The two-time IPL champions were dealt a huge injury blow when Iyer was ruled out for the entire season due to a back injury, while Shakib pulled out citing personal and national commitments.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England's Jason Roy for Rs. 2.8 crore for the TATA IPL 2023 from his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore," said KKR in a statement on Wednesday.