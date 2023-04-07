 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: If Shubman is at other end, batting becomes easy: Wriddhiman Saha

Apr 07, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

Gujarat Titans player Wriddhiman Saha (File image)

Senior Gujarat Titans player Wriddhiman Saha has forged a successful opening partnership with Shubman Gill and he attributes that to young India international's current form which makes it easier for batters at the other end.

Gill has had phenomenal last three months in international cricket and has also improved leaps and bounds in his T20 game.

"Shubman is in the form of his life. It is so easy batting with him. We know that if Gujarat Titans have to do well, myself, Shubman and Sai (Sudharsan) at No 3 have to bat well. Then it becomes easier for the team," Saha told reporters during a virtual interaction.

"But when Shubman is around, I can play my natural game with ease. As Shubman scores upfront, it becomes easier for batters like, me, Sai and Vijay. The approach becomes much easier at the other end," Saha said.