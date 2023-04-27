IPL 2023: Focussing more on accuracy than variations, says KKR's Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy feels he is reaping the benefits of focussing more on accuracy than using "different variations" in the IPL.

The 31-year-old Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers in his side's 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday with figures of 3/27 from his four overs.

"I have worked more on my accuracy rather than working on different variations. Another aspect I was working on was revolutions on the ball. I was working with AC Prathiban. He's my spin coach back in Chennai, so it definitely worked," Chakravarthy said at the post-match press conference.

"More than that, tactics, whatever Abhishek Nayar (KKR assistant coach) tells, it always works for me. They both have played a very good role in my comeback."

Chakravarthy, who was part of India's disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup in the UAE, had a forgettable IPL last year when he took only six wickets in 11 games. Chakravarthy, who had the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik, said he had prepared well for the match against RCB by watching videos of earlier match against the Bengaluru side. Related stories Tamil Nadu online gambling law: Madras High Court refuses interim injunction

Jiah Khan suicide case: Verdict on Sooraj Pancholi abetment on April 28

Tourists jump on top of rental car in Goa. Viral video enrages Twitter "It's a very challenging ground. We had our own plans. We made sure that we have separate meetings just to bowl on this ground (Chinnaswamy). It worked out today," he said. "I did watch videos of previous matches when I played against RCB. I could see technical aspects of their batsmen, where they were targeting. I was focusing on that," said Chakravarthy who is in top four among most wicket takers this season so far with 13 scalps from eight matches. "You have to be confident in every ball you bowl and even if you slip in your confidence, the effort is not going translate in your bowling." Chakravarthy heaped praise on fellow leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who had figures of 2/30 on Wednesday, and said that he could play for the national side. "Suyash Sharma has come into the team and I could say that he's a guy for the future for the country. He is an amazing talent. I wish he can understand the level of cricket we are playing and he can fast track his way to the national side," he said. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News