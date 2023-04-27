 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Focussing more on accuracy than variations, says KKR's Varun Chakravarthy

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

IPL 2023: The 31-year-old Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers in his side's 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday with figures of 3/27 from his four overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy feels he is reaping the benefits of focussing more on accuracy than using "different variations" in the IPL.

The 31-year-old Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers in his side's 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday with figures of 3/27 from his four overs.

"I have worked more on my accuracy rather than working on different variations. Another aspect I was working on was revolutions on the ball. I was working with AC Prathiban. He's my spin coach back in Chennai, so it definitely worked," Chakravarthy said at the post-match press conference.

"More than that, tactics, whatever Abhishek Nayar (KKR assistant coach) tells, it always works for me. They both have played a very good role in my comeback."