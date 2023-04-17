 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to host Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey for first time in Chennai from Aug 3-12

Apr 17, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

Organisers said Pakistan and China would confirm their participation by April 25.

India will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the first time from August 3 to 12 in Chennai, with international matches returning to the city after 16 years.

The seventh edition of the prestigious continental event, which was inaugurated in 2011, will serve as a precursor to the Asian Games hockey competition in Hangzhou, China in September.

Asian hockey powerhouse and three-time champion Pakistan as well as China are yet to confirm their participation in the tournament to be played at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said hosting of the tournament in the southern metropolis will help in the revival of the sport in the region.

”It is indeed a great pleasure and honour to host the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai which was once the capital of hockey in South India with many reputed domestic and international events being held here,” the minister said here on Monday.