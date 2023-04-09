 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bilateral rights: Time for BCCI to make some tough calls

K Shriniwas Rao
Apr 09, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

The BCCI’s apex council meets today to set the ball rolling for media rights for bilateral cricket at home for the 2023-27 cycle. Its decisions will decide how bilateral cricket survives in the age of T20

The Indian cricket board cannot afford to sell any temporary rights because no broadcaster will come to the table, wary of now showing the hand.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) apex council, which meets on April 9, has an important decision to make – when to issue the tender for media rights for bilateral cricket at home and in what form? To do this, it will also need to grasp the value that home seasons can attract if put to bid.

At a time when bilateral cricket is struggling under the onslaught of T20 leagues and the International Cricket Council (ICC) is trying hard to create its annual window to keep pace with these competitions, the future of bilateral cricket hangs in balance.

How India, the world’s biggest cricket market, draws the blueprint for the 2023-27 cycle will define the future of the bilateral cricket series, which once used to be a big draw.

This decade, among other things, will certainly see the end of all “irrelevant cricket”. In a market, catered to by an industry that’s shape-shifting in favour of the next generation, the term irrelevant cricket underlines every bit of the game that fails to keep the cash flowing.