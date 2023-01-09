 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

All about Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish 17-room suite at this hotel in Riyadh

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's estimated billing for a month's stay at the 17-room Kingdom suite at the Four Seasons Hotel will reportedly be around £250,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at the Four Seasons Hotel with his girlfriend Georgina and children.

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new address for his stay at Saudi Arabia as he joins the Al Nassr football club for a whopping Rs 4,400 crore fee.

CR7 is staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

The Four Seasons Hotel, where Ronaldo is staying in the Kingdom Suite, is located in one of the tallest buildings in Saudi Arabia.

The almost 4,000 sq ft suite has been booked for a month, according to reports.

The bedroom at Ronaldo's suite. (Image: fourseasons.com)

It’s a two-storey suite with “unparalleled views of Riyadh”, the hotel states on its website.