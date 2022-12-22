 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-ender 2022: Shane Warne and other sports stars we lost this year

AFP
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

Looking back on the legacies of sportspersons who died in 2022.

Aussie cricket icon Shane Warne.

Shane Warne, Bill Russell, Lester Piggott -- just three sports icons who passed away in 2022.

AFP Sport looks at their legacies as well as seven other high-profile sports stars to have died over the last year:

BASKETBALL

Bill Russell -- Died aged 88 on July 31

-- He won a record 11 NBA crowns as a cornerstone of a Boston Celtics dynasty, overcame racism to become the league's first Black superstar and was a prominent civil rights activist.

He was the first Black coach to win the NBA Finals. That triumph came in 1968, especially poignant as it was just weeks after civil rights leader Martin Luther King's assassination.