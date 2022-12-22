 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-ender 2022: Messi magic and other top sporting moments of this year

AFP
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

All the highs and lows of the sporting world in 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi dazzled in Doha as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after one of the greatest finals in history. (leomessi/Instagram)

It started with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic deported from Australia and ended with Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup in Qatar.

AFP Sport looks back on 10 of the top sports stories of 2022:

Djokovic deported

-- Novak Djokovic flew to Melbourne in January hoping to capture a 10th Australian Open. However, the famously unvaccinated Serbian had his visa cancelled and was held in a hotel housing refugees before being deported on "health and good order" grounds.

Djokovic was also banned from travelling to the United States, ruling him out of the US Open but he managed to capture a seventh Wimbledon title in July.

Djokovic has been cleared to play in the 2023 Australian Open where he will be chasing a 22nd Grand Slam.