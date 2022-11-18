 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Messi and Ronaldo deserve a Federer-like farewell at FIFA World Cup 2022

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Going to the World Cup 2022, it’s only fair that the age-defying football giants continue to be pivotal to the success of their teams.

It is a picture that captures sports in all its human glory.

A sobbing Roger Federer holding the hand of rival Rafale Nadal who, too, struggles to control tears at a post-match farewell ceremony for the Swiss great. The tear-streaked faces of the two sporting legends, who were the toughest of the rivals and fought legendary battles on the tennis court, was a fitting closure to Federer’s illustrious career.

But such moments are rare in competitive sports. It is hard to imagine Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the same bench and sobbing as their run for the ultimate prize gets over in Qatar. In the rough and tumble of football, a Federer-Nadal redux looks unlikely.

As Messi and Ronaldo gear up for football’s biggest extravaganza in Qatar that commences November 20, fans, and even rivals, will be rooting for a memorable outing for these gods of the beautiful game.

Going to the World Cup 2022, it’s only fair that the age-defying football giants continue to be pivotal to the success of their teams. Ronaldo, 37, is still Portugal’s most reliable goal scorer and ‘the flea’ Messi, 35, is Argentina's key playmaker.

