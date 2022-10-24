Virat Kohli: 'Told Hardik Pandya if we go after Haris Rauf, Pakistan will panic' | Watch

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya shared a screen and opened up about the game-changing partnership on Sunday which led India beat Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling T20 World Cup match in Melbourne.

In a video interview shared by the BCCI, Hardik Pandya played the interviewer and calling the winning moment one of the fondest memories of his cricketing career, asked Virat Kohli about he managed to pull of his historic feat of an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls.

"There was a lot of pressure. When Hardik came to play, we were in a very difficult position," Virat Kohli said. "To be honest, I was feeling a lot of pressure because I have played a lot of these games before and I understand the expectation and the magnitude of the game. But, he (Hardik Pandya) was very fearless in that partnership."

"When he came down to bat, he kept telling me about building a partnership. He kept me really focused at that time because I wanted to hit the big shots but it was risky because we were already down by four wickets... but we kept batting and focused on getting the right boundaries at the right time."

Speaking about going after Pakistan's Harif Rauf, Virat Kohli said, "I told him (Hardik Pandya) if we can go after Rauf, the whole game will be completely set for us. They (Pakistan will panic). And that's exactly what happened.

With 28 needed off the last eight balls, Virat Kohli smashed two sixes off Haris Rauf to leave 16 from the final over.

Pitching in, Hardik Pandya said, "We struggled together. This would not have been so special if we had just cruised through."