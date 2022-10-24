Virat Kohli: His best knocks against Pakistan

Virat Kohli is the talk of the town for his brilliant unbeaten knock of 82 (53) against arch-rival Pakistan. He has an excellent track record against the Men in Green. In all ODIs and T20s against Pakistan, Kohli has amassed 1024 runs in 23 innings at an average of 60.23. He has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 107.67 across both formats.

Some of the best innings of his career have come in these 23 innings, including his masterclass at the MCG on Sunday. Here is a look back on some of his best knocks against Pakistan.

1) 183 vs Pakistan, 2012 ODI Asia Cup

Kohli scored his highest-ever ODI score to date in an Asia Cup match in Mirpur, in 2012. Chasing a mammoth 330 to win the important clash against its arch-rival and Kohli stepped in to demolish Pakistan.

He stepped onto the crease in the very first over, after India lost Gautam Gambhir for no score, and joined talisman Sachin Tendulkar to construct the chase. He smashed the Pakistan bowlers to all corners of the park, hitting 22 fours and a six as India comfortably chased the target with 13 balls to spare. Kohli was dismissed for 183 of just 148 balls but India reached the finish line with six wickets to spare.

2) 78 vs Pakistan, 2012 T20 World Cup

India extended its excellent World Cup record against Pakistan thanks to a masterful 78 from Kohli. Needing 129 for the win, Kohli starred with an unbeaten 78 of 61 balls, which contained eight fours and a couple of maximums. India cruised to win in 17 overs, with Kohli bagging the man of the match for his innings. He even helped himself to a wicket in the first innings.

3) 107 vs Pakistan, 2015 ODI World Cup

Another World Cup, another win for India. This time it was the 50-over format and Kohli was at the centre of it yet again. India batted first in Adelaide and Kohli showed his class for the nth time with a masterful knock of 107. He top-scored for India as it put up 300/7 in its 50 overs, which Pakistan failed to chase. The opposition was bundled out for 224 and Kohi helped himself to yet another Player of the Match.

4) 49 vs Pakistan, 2016 T20 Asia Cup

This is his lowest score on the list but possibly one of the grittiest knocks of his entire career. India bundled out Pakistan for 83, in Mirpur, but walked into a Mohammad Amir storm as the Men in Blue were reduced to 8/3 in the chase. The left-arm quick picked up Rohit Sharma (0), Ajinkya Rahane (0), and Suresh Raina (1), and it looked like Pakistan was going to pull off the impossible.

However, Kohli weathered the storm and masterfully negotiated Amir as he hit seven boundaries to calm the nerves. He was dismissed for 49, to a dubious lbw decision, by Mohammad Sami, but he had set up an easy victory by then. Kohli walked away with the Player of the Match.

5) 77 vs Pakistan, 2019 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma starred in this game at Old Trafford, with a brilliant 140 to set up a mammoth score of 336/5. Kohli played second fiddle to Sharma, with a delightful 77, but showed his authority throughout his 65-ball knock. He played the Pakistan bowlers at ease and never once felt strained throughout his innings.

He walked in after KL Rahul set up a good platform for a big score, and Kohli expertly pressed home the advantage given to him. Pakistan was never in the game and eventually lost by 89 runs in the D/L method.