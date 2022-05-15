Thomas Cup: The moment when Lakshya Sen beat Anthony Ginting | Watch

As Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to give India a 1-0 lead in the Thomas Cup, he propelled Team India to winning the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years.

Speaking to Sportstar after his win, Sen said, "I wasn't worried because I was going to play better end in the last 11 points. I knew I could open up and play. I knew he (Ginting) was under pressure."

The world no. 9 stunned world no. 5 Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a battle that lasted an hour and five minutes.

A video of the match-winning moment has gone viral. The clip also shows Sen celebrating on the court after beating Ginting.

On the Thomas Cup match tactics, Sen told Sportstar, "The strategy was to push him back. I could play drives knowing that the shuttle would stay in and then cover the net."

A devastated Indonesia -- the tournament's most successful team having previously won it 14 times -- could not keep pace with the fire brought by the Indian team.

India were already 2-0 up, with Sen's victory and then Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo in the doubles.

The Indian team, competing in their first final of the men's team championship, sealed the title when world number 11 Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

Congratulating them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! ...The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup!"

The Centre has announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore to the players.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "The Sports Ministry is proud to announce a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!"