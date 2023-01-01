 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsSports

The pre-1960 Indian hockey team was the greatest ever Indian team in any sport

Abhishek Mukherjee
Jan 01, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

There was a time when Indian hockey used to rule the world. The recent resurgence, with a medal at the Olympics, has rekindled an old dream of many fans ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Indian hockey team which beat the hosts UK, 4-0, to win gold at the 1948 Olympics. (Photo: Twitter)

Discussions on Indian hockey often feature reminiscences of past glories from a bygone era, of what it used to be like. The notion of India’s past glory in the sport has been handed down from one generation to the next — but how great were they?

How does the pre-1964 hockey team feature when pitted against the greatest sporting teams of all time?

The Dhyan Chand era

Since there was no hockey World Cup until 1971, the Olympics were accepted as the highest level of competition in field hockey, as the sport is referred to at Games.

Field hockey was introduced to the Olympics in London 1908 and played Antwerp 1920 (but not in Stockholm 1912 or Paris 1924). Having won the gold medal in both 1908 and 1920, Great Britain were favourites for Amsterdam 1928.

However, there was a catch: 1928 featured India for the first time. En route to Amsterdam, India halted in England for 11 practice matches: they won nine, drew one, and lost one. The most famous of these wins was in Folkestone, a 4-0 triumph against a Hockey Association XI that featured nine British national players.