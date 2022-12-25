 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The FIH Women’s Nation Cup 2022 title win is just what India needed ahead of the 2023 Asian Games

Arun Janardhan
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

India’s title win, by defeating Spain on their home turf, in the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation Cup this week comes at the right time for the team, ahead of next year’s Asian Games. In the lack of a domestic structure, the Pro League will give team India 'valuable exposure'.

India’s title win in the inaugural FIH (International Hockey Federation's) Women’s Nation Cup in Valencia a few days ago comes at the right time for the team — ahead of next year’s Asian Games. But most victories also bring along the burden of expectations, enhanced interest from opponents and the pressure to perform, which will make the team’s journey in the immediate future an interesting one.

India beat Spain 1-0 in the final of the Nation Cup on December 17 to also qualify for the 2023-24 FIH Women’s Pro League. While the Nation Cup only had eight teams — and therefore does not qualify as a global event — the only team in competition ranked higher than India (No. 8) was Spain (7). Spain and India, therefore, were expected to be in the final and either of them good enough to win.

India qualified for the final unbeaten, having taken down Chile (ranked 14 in FIH rankings) 3-1, Japan (11) 2-1, South Africa (22) 2-0 and Ireland (13) 2-1 (in penalties). India scored the most number of goals, nine, in the tournament.

The FIH Nation Cup was created for high-ranked teams that do not play the Pro League, to allow for the promotion-relegation that’s common across sports and leagues. Nine countries played the 2022-23 edition of the Pro League not including India.

“The Pro League will help tremendously because you play the best teams in the world consistently. In the lead up to big tournaments, the ability to play 16 games with top eight is an amazing opportunity,” says chief coach of the Indian women’s team Johanna Dorothea Maria Schopman.

If this qualification to the Pro League adds muscle to India’s Asian Games ambitions, several previous performances have indicated to the team’s growing confidence. India beat China 2-0 (currently ranked 10) in the Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat earlier this year for their third bronze medal in the event. This was followed by a bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August.