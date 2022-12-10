Take a bow, Ishan Kishan: Twitter celebrates his record-breaking double century

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket to power India to a massive 409 for 8 against Bangladesh in third and final ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Kishan, who came into the side in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, blasted 210 off 131 balls for his maiden ODI hundred. He hit 24 fours and 10 maximums.

Playing just his 10th ODI, he impressed cricket fans with his magnificent 210. Twitter erupted in celebration, with many commending the 24-year-old.

“Take a bow Ishan Kishan. Fastest double hundred in the history of the game,” wrote former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

“Congratulations on the majestic double hundreds brother!” wrote Suresh Raina.



Former cricketer Virender Sehwag was also full of praise for the youngster.

As did Ravi Shastri, who wrote: “Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done.”



While also becoming the youngest to get a double, Kishan overshadowed Virat Kohli's 91-ball 113, as India took Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners in the final game of the three-match series.

Opening the batting in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, the 24-year-old left-hander grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and reached the double hundred in 126 balls, quicker than anyone else in this format.

The West Indies' Chris Gayle held the previous record with his 138-ball double ton against Zimbabwe in 2015.

