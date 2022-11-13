T20 World Cup final: Pakistan will invoke the spirit of 1992, as another man from Mianwali leads the team

Pakistan had battled odds and come from behind to make it to the title bout in 1992 under the charismatic leadership of their captain Imran Khan. They battled like what Imran called ‘cornered tigers’ and rode on their luck straight to the top of the world with the wonderful crystal trophy shaped as a globe.

There are similarities between that 1992 ODI World Cup campaign and the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia for Pakistan’s current side. What makes it even more interesting is that much like their rival on March 25, 1992, England, this time too they will battle the same side but in a T20I world contest.

But as it turns out, there is one more link with the 1992 event and that is because of the city of Mianwali. Back in 1992 Mianwali’s very own Imran led Pakistan to the ODI title, this time in 2022 another man, Shadab Khan from the same city is playing a huge part in the campaign.

Shadab, much like Imran, is in a leadership role as the vice-captain and for some post this T20 World Cup could even lead Pakistan in this format. Right now, though, Shadab on the eve of the final at the MCG is also one of the contenders to be the player of the tournament.

In many ways Shadab turned the corner for Pakistan in the tournament with an impactful knock against South Africa in a do or die encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Pakistan’s top-order had once again struggled in that match. Shadab walked in, smacked 52 off 22 balls and turned the match upside down. A stunned South Africa were further undone by rains. Shadab then tightened the screws with his leg-spin as he claimed key wickets of South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram.

Pakistan’s team mentor and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden was impressed. In a team talk that was posted on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s official social media platforms, Hayden just looked at Shadab and said: “What a player”.

Pakistan was now alive and kicking in the tournament. They had to depend on other results to go their way to keep hopes of making it to the knockout stages. The spirit of 1992 kicked in once again, strange things happened and results started going their way. The strangest of them all was the fact that the Netherlands beat South Africa and left the door open for Pakistan to get in.

Shadab’s bowling played a major role throughout the group phase of the tournament. As he kept picking wickets during the tournament, he also played firefighter on behalf of the team as criticism grew around the early performances. Pakistan captain Babar Azam particularly came under pressure from former cricketers, but Shadab stood behind his leader.

“He (Babar Azam) is a world-class player, no doubt about that, but he is human also. Sometimes, he makes mistakes, but he is our leader, he is our best captain. He supported us so we have to support him now. It's just three games, no one should worry about his form because he is a world-class player. He is one shot away (from returning to form)," said Shadab after Pakistan beat South Africa.

The impact of Shadab’s bowling can be seen in the way he is now tied with former Pakistan white ball skipper Shahid Afridi in terms of most wickets taken in T20 format. Both Afridi and Shadab are at 97 wickets. A stupendous performance for Shadab on Sunday in the T20 World Cup final could push him ahead of Afridi, but also make him the favourite to be voted Player of the tournament.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam is clear who his vote lies with for the Player of the tournament title.

"I think it should be Shadab Khan for the way he is playing," Babar said on the eve of the final to the ICC. "While his bowling has been outstanding, his batting also improved quite a bit. His dominating performances in the last three games along with his outstanding fielding makes him a prime contender for the Player of the Tournament."

A fan of Shane Warne, Shadab modelled his bowling on the late Australian spin wizard. Another legend of the 1990s, former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed played a big part in fashioning Shadab’s bowling.

But unlike the greats of the 1990s, Shadab also fancies himself as a fielder. In fact, Shadab is the best fielder in the line-up, something that he prides himself on. But during the Asia Cup final in Dubai in early October, Shadab dropped a couple of crucial catches which turned the game in Sri Lanka’s favour.

A lot of memes flooded social media and Shadab himself apologised to his legion of fans then.

https://twitter.com/76Shadabkhan/status/1569035324923445248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1569035324923445248%7Ctwgr%5E95509438853cdd88d0406bb48d3b7a95978a6988%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Feconomictimes.indiatimes.com%2Fnews%2Fnew-updates%2Fshadab-khan-trolled-heavily-for-dropped-catches-says-he-let-pakistan-down%2Farticleshow%2F94143321.cms

He has more than made up for these mistakes with a stunning piece of runout in the crucial semi-final against New Zealand at the SCG. New Zealand’s dangerous wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway made the mistake of underestimating Shadab’s throw and paid the price with his wicket. Shadab’s fielding turned the game conclusively in favour of Pakistan and New Zealand was forever playing catch up.

Shadab has now been in international cricket for just five years but has already risen through the ranks, especially in white-ball cricket for Pakistan. As the vice-captain in the white ball sides, Shadab has made his presence felt in all three departments. Naturally the former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is a happy man for backing Shadab at the age of 18 back in 2017.

"When we got Shadab into the team, he was incredibly exciting as a cricketer," Arthur told AFP. "He is a match-winner for Pakistan. The difference I have seen is that he has come from a boy to a man," he added.

Shadab leads the Islamabad United franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has made an immense impact with his leadership skills. This year particularly Shadab’s batting proved to be a crucial factor for Islamabad. He was brought in to Islamabad straight after his performances in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup where he was the joint highest wicket-taker. In five years, Shadab went from being a dreamy teenager to now a leader at the franchise, thanks to the early backing by another Mianwali product, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq the then captain of Islamabad.

Now not just Misbah or Arthur, cricket fans around the globe recognise the impact that Shadab has had with his all-round display in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. If he tops it off with another match-winning or a match turning performance in the final, the world will be at his feet.

This will be quite a change from his first stint in the PSL in 2017, when it was played in Dubai, where he went unrecognised as he bumped into his idol, Australia’s Steve Smith. Shadab was tongue-tied as they were in the same lift at their five-star hotel.

"I didn't know what to talk to him as I was lost in his coolness," Shadab told ESPNcricinfo back in 2017. "By the time I could realise, the lift ride was over and he walked away, and that's it. But I want him to recognise me one day."

There should be no such worries for Shadab anymore because not just Smith the entire cricketing landscape recognises him now.

But if there is any doubt at all, a T20 World Cup crown will make recognition that much easier.

No pressure!