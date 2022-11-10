T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul cops social media trolling after India's semi-final loss

India was sent packing from the T20 World Cup after England made a mockery of its total, by chasing 169 in 16 overs without losing a wicket. While England's openers were brilliant in the chase, their Indian counterparts put on yet another lacklustre show.

The opening pair of KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma lasted only 10 balls before the former edged Chris Woakes to the keeper. Rahul lasted only 5 balls and scored just as many runs, which saw him unfairly targeted on social media.

He has built a reputation of being a 'minnow basher' as he scores against the lower-ranked teams but fails against the top teams, especially in knockouts. And the pattern continued in this year's World Cup as his three 50+ scores came against Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe while he failed against Pakistan, South Africa, and England in the semifinal.

E-commerce brand took to its Twitter account to share its disappointment in Rahul by posting a picture of a T-shirt that read "Out", captioning the post with "KL Rahul’s fav t-shirt:"

A famous parody account called "TukTuk academy", which ironically celebrates poor batting performances, did not spare an opportunity to troll the opener.

Let us look at a compilation of other reactions that have vented their anger and frustration at KL Rahul.