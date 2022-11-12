Has India's elimination brought down the World Cup buzz?

The dream final cricket fans were hoping for at the T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday will not materialise. While Pakistan kept up its end of the bargain, Rohit Sharma and Co were unable to cross the semifinal hurdle as they were hammered by England at the Adelaide Oval.





According to social media reports, this seems to have an effect on the excitement at ground level, which is unusual on the eve of a World Cup final. A user has taken pictures outside the MCG, the venue for the final, which show a lack of activity leading up to the showpiece match.

Further reports are suggesting Indian fans are selling their tickets to the final after the humiliating semi final defeat. Dejected fans are giving away their seats at throwaway prices, with one fan throwing in a beer as an incentive and even offering to drive the buyers to the stadium on game day.

But all of that could amount to nothing as weather forecasts predict thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted 100% chance of rains of up to 20mm for Sunday, while Monday, which happens to be the reserve day, does not see much improvement.

Time will tell if the World Cup final will go ahead on Sunday. And even if it does, will it be a spectacle that matches the occasion of a big game?