T20 World Cup 2022: An open letter to Sam Curran from an Indian fan

Chandresh Narayanan
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

Boy wonder Sam Curran comes off on the biggest stage in world cricket. The 2022 Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament, and Chennai Super Kings' Kadai Kutty Singam can take it easy on India next time, like his father did in 1983

England's Sam Curran. (Photo: Twitter)

“It was a small ground and even a slightly mishit pull off Curran carried for six into one of the hospitality tents that ringed the ground. The bowler spat out an epithet. By then my confidence had been so pepped up I challenged Curran to come on a try to bounce me again.” — Kapil Dev

India’s legendary all-rounder and former captain Kapil Dev was in his element in his autobiography Cricket, My Style, back in 1987, while describing his famous knock of 175 not out against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup.

That knock with India in trouble at 17 for five, changed not just the complexion of that game, but the sport of cricket in general. India went on to win that World Cup, cricket as a sport grew in stature in the country and it has never looked back again. Cricket today is an Indian sport played with support from the fans of this country and, of course, the moolah from one of the oldest civilisations in the world.

So, in a way India and the sport of cricket has a lot to thank Zimbabwe, especially their then all-rounder Kevin Curran, who spurred Kapil on during his blitzkrieg with his motormouth. Sadly, Curran is no longer around to accept the good wishes as he passed away at the age of 53 while exercising in 2012.

But we can certainly pass on the congratulations to Kevin’s son, Sam, for not just the role that his father played in Kapil's and Indian cricket’s renaissance, but also for playing a stellar role in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2012 for his adopted home, England. Sam was named both the player of the final and the tournament for his outstanding bowling performances.

Life has not always been all fun and frolic for this 24-year-old, though.