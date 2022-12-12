 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to US

Dec 12, 2022 / 10:55 PM IST

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, had no additional details but said the embassy in Qatar had been working with Wahl's family to ensure the repatriation went smoothly.

The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said.

The official said Wahl's remains, and his belongings arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl's remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday's match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died.

Grant Wahl, journalist, death, Qatar, world cupWahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the United States and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, was 49.

Tributes to Wahl have poured in since his death and on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken added his voice to the chorus of appreciation.

"I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it," Blinken wrote on Twitter about an hour after the repatriation was complete.

"I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfil their wishes," Blinken wrote.