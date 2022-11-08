Sniffgate: R Ashwin caught in awkward situation | Watch

India played Zimbabwe on Sunday, at the MCG, as the Men in Blue ran out comfortable winners in their final Super 12 fixture. However, the biggest talking point, in retrospect, has come to light thanks to an eagle-eyed Twitter user.

A user has shared a clip that shows R Ashwin in the background during the toss while captain Rohit Sharma explains his decision to bat first against Zimbabwe. The off-spinner is seen investigating two jackets in his hand.

He investigated the jackets by smelling them in an apparent attempt to recognise the one that belongs to him.

Former cricketers reacted to the tweet, with the likes of Abhinav Mukund and Harbhajan Singh finding the funny side of things while asking the off-spinner for clarification.

However, R Ashwin put the matter to rest by stating he was using the 'smell check' technique to find out which jacket was his.

India vs England

R Ashwin and the rest of the Indian camp are in Adelaide to prepare for the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup. India takes on England on Thursday, at Virat Kohli's favourite venue, as it looks to reach another WC final.

The match, at the Adelaide Oval, will begin at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss slated for 1 pm.