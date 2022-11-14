 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna on November 30

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST

Table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour, from President Droupadi Murmu on November 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

While Sharath is the lone Khel Ratna award recipient, a total of 25 athletes including shuttlers Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, woman boxer Nikhat Zareen, athletes Eldhose Paul, Avinash Sable have been nominated for the Arjuna Award this year.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (Boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (Para shooting) and Sujeet Maan (Wrestling) have been nominated for the ?Dronacharya Award in the regular category, while Dinesh Jawahar Lad (Cricket), Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (Football) and Raj Singh will receive the recognition in the lifetime category.

Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics), Dharamvir Singh (Hockey), B C Suresh (Kabaddi) and Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics) will get the Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement in sports and games.

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited will receive the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022 for identification and nurturing of budding and young talent, while Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association have been nominated for encouragement to sports through corporate social responsibility and sports for development respectively.