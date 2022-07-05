'Sad to say many of our members experienced racist abuse': Bharat Army after England-India Test

The Bharat Army, the official Indian cricket supporters' club, on Tuesday said that "many" of its members at England's Edgbaston ground were targeted by "a very small minority" in Monday's fourth day of England-India Test match.

"Sad to say many of our members experienced racist abuse from a very small minority of individuals. We will work with @Edgbaston to share all your feedback," the group tweeted. "Thank you to those England fans who stood by us."

Responding to the tweet, English cricket supporters' club, The Barmy Army, stated that they condemn strongly any racial abuse, adding that they stand with their "long time friends" The Bharat Army.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also stepped in and said, "We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston, who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket."

Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, added: "I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all."

"Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly."

Meanwhile, the police have also launched an investigation into the matter. On Tuesday, the West Midlands Police said they were working with officials at Edgbaston to understand what happened.

Inquiries are being made to identify an alleged offender whose image was circulated on social media.

England won the fifth Test on Tuesday's final day after centuries from Yorkshire pair Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

(With inputs from AFP)

