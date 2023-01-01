 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Rohit to remain captain, BCCI shortlists 20 players for World Cup

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Skipper Rohit, along with head coach Rahul Dravid, attended the review meeting in Mumbai. The meeting was conducted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Rohit Sharma

There is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma's ODI and Test captaincy as the BCCI brass hasn't found anything unsatisfactory about his leadership in the traditional formats, according to sources in the board.

Skipper Rohit, along with head coach Rahul Dravid, attended the review meeting in Mumbai. The meeting was conducted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Along with last selection committee's chairman Chetan Sharma, NCA head VVS Laxman, president Roger Binny also attended the review meeting.

Since the focus is the World Test Championships (WTC), where India has a good chance of making it to the finals, and the 2023 ODI World Cup, new T20 captain Hardik Pandya wasn't a part of the meeting.

Hardik is in Mumbai for the T20 international series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Tuesday.

"Rohit is leading India in Tests and ODIs and there were no such discussions about his future as leader in these two formats. Look at his captaincy record in Tests and ODIs, and it is more than impressive," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.