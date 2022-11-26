 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Qatar World Cup 2022 | For Mexico, an Unlucky Seven

New York Times
Nov 26, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Having made its way into the knockout round of every World Cup since 1994, Brazil has won two World Cup Finals and played in a third. Mexico? Each time it reached the round of 16, it promptly lost the next game and went home

(Representational image: Emilio Garcia via Unsplash)

James Wagner

DOHA, Qatar — Of all the soccer-playing countries in the world — and there are many — only two can boast of advancing out of the group stage at the past seven World Cups. One of the teams is Brazil. The other may be a tad surprising: Mexico.

After their initial success, the two teams’ fortunes have diverged. Having made its way into the knockout round of every World Cup since 1994, Brazil has won two World Cup Finals and played in a third.

Mexico? Each time it reached the round of 16, it promptly lost the next game and went home.

That legacy of fourth-game failure by El Tri, as the national team is known, has created immense pressure and criticism in Mexico, and at times a toxic relationship between the team and the national news media. If any three words haunt Mexican players and fans alike, they are el quinto partido: the fifth game.

“There is always that pressure of people always talking about ‘that fifth game, that fifth game,’ and it gets stuck in your head,” Carlos Vela, a forward who represented Mexico at the 2010 and 2018 World Cups, said in Spanish in an interview this year.