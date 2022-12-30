 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

'Play ball together in the sky': Pele had written after Maradona's death

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

FIFA, football’s highest governing body, had declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century.

Pele and Diego Maradona had tremendous mutual respect and admiration for each other's skills.

Brazilian football legend Pele, who died on Thursday, and Argentine great Diego Maradona had tremendous mutual respect and admiration for each other's skills.

FIFA, football’s highest governing body, had declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century.

Maradona died of a heart attack in November 2020, at the age of 60. Pele was 82. Despite a 20-year age difference, the two were good friends for decades and are widely regarded the most gifted to have played the beautiful game.

When Maradona died, Pele had paid a moving tribute.

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky,” Pele had written on Instagram along with a picture of Maradona.

Unlike Maradona, one of his rivals for the title of greatest of all time, Pele was seen as close to those in power, including Brazil's 1964-1985 military regime.