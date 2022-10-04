On Rishabh Pant’s birthday, a look at his best moments on and off the field

Rishabh Pant is Indian cricket's biggest rising star, of which there is no doubt. In his still nascent international career, the southpaw has played some crucial knocks and bagged a few records on the way while at it.

He is the hero of the iconic 'Gabba' Test, where India recorded a famous win at Australia's fortress and wrapped a brilliant Test series win Down Under.

A few records to his name:

- First Indian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa

- Most Test centuries in away matches

- Highest individual score (159* vs Australia, SCG) by an Indian wicketkeeper in away Tests

In honour of his birthday, we take a look at some of his top moments that thrilled and humoured fans in equal measure.

1) Temporary captain

An India vs. Australia series is always a fierce battle between the two cricketing giants. Both teams give and receive 'sledges' and 'chirps' in equal measure. So, when one chirpy wicketkeeper comes out to bat in front of the equally chirpy opposition 'keeper, you are bound to get some pearls through the stump microphone.

During the historic 2018/19 Test series, which India won 2-1, Rishabh Pant had a famous 'interaction' when Aussie captain, and keeper, Time Paine came out to bat.

Pant wasted no time in laying into the circumstances that saw Paine get the skipper's job. The Indian star called him a "temporary captain". Take a listen!

2) Babysitter

Time Paine had his moments with Rishabh Pant too. During the series, he suggested that the Indian babysat his two children while the Australian captain enjoyed an evening out with his wife.

Pant, funnily enough, took up the request as Time Paine's wife, Bonnie Paine, shared a picture of the southpaw with their two children on Instagram, captioning it "Best Babysitter".

3) Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela had made claims in the media that the Pant once waited at a hotel lobby for her for hours and that the cricketer left a dozen missed calls on her phone.

Even during the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE, the actress attended India's fixtures with social media spotlight on her and Pant.

While Rautela has made crypitc comments on social media and to news outlets, Pant has maintained a staunch silence on this issue.

4) Reverse Sweep of James Anderson

Pant is not the most orthodox of batsmen going around in international cricket. However, even by his own creative and wacky standards, he played a shot that no cricketer, past or present, would ever dare to try.

In the fourth Test match against England at Ahmedabad, in March 2021, Pant reverse-swept James Anderson (yes, you read that right) for a boundary over the slip cordon.

The English side was lost for words even as Harsha Bhogle excitedly tried to describe what had just happened.

If there is one shot that epitomises Pant, it is this one.

5) Pant in an armour suit

Ad deals are the norm for Indian cricketers and Pant isn't immune to commercial deals either. The dashing wicketkeeper donned a suit of armour fit for Vikings for a clothing brand, and the video is quite funny. Check out Pant is a new avatar.