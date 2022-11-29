Netherlands sink Qatar 2-0 to end hosts' torrid World Cup campaign

Qatar's torrid FIFA World Cup campaign has come to an end. In what was arguably the worst performance by a host nation in World Cup history, Qatar conceded two goals for the third consecutive time this World Cup to go down 2-0 to the Netherlands. Cody Gakpo found the back of the net for the third consecutive time in as many matches at the World Cup, while Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead just five minutes into the second half to hammer the final nail in the coffin for Qatar.

With their third straight loss, Qatar added to their list of dismal records at the World Cup. They are the first nation to lose the opening fixture. They are the first host nation to lose all three of their group stage matches. They are also the nation with the fastest exit at the FIFA World Cup after being knocked out after just two group stage matches. The only record they could take pride in was their winning bid to host the World Cup, which was also mired in controversy from the beginning. To make things worse, the audience attendance has been one of the worst in history. To put it in a nut shell, Qatar would be more than glad to put this entire episode behind them.

Also Read: Migrants give 2022 FIFA World Cup a new meaning

After finishing runner-up in the 2010 World Cup and following it up with a third place finish at the 2014 World Cup, Netherlands had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. But they came back strongly at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with two wins and a draw to top Group A. While their opponents haven't been the strongest, in players like Gakpo and Depay, Netherlands have shows they can spring a surprise.

Also Read: Qatar World Cup and camel flu

In the 26th minute, Gakpo took control outside the area, dribbled forward and unleashed a powerful side-footed shot between two defenders that entered inside the right post. In doing so, he became the fourth Dutch player to score in three consecutive World Cup games after Johan Neeskens (1974), Dennis Bergkamp (1994) and Wesley Sneijder (2010). He also became only the second player to open the scoring for his team three times in the same group stage after Alessandro Altobelli for Italy in 1986. Gakpo is a serious contender for the golden boot with three goals along with Mbappe and Valencia of Ecuador.

Also Read: A look at how World Cup jerseys are made Netherlands second goal came from Frenkie De Jong who knocked int he rebound ball from Memphis Depay. Netherlands found the net once more but Steven Berghuis' goal was disallowed following a VAR review which showed a handball in the buildup to the goal. Berghuis nearly came to scoring one more time in injury time, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Neeraj Krishnan

READ MORE