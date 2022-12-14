 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morocco-Qatar special World Cup flights cancelled: airline

Dec 14, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Morocco are the first African or Arab national team to reach this stage of a World Cup, beating giants Spain and Portugal on the way, and they play France in Doha on Wednesday night.

Many soccer fans around the world have been surprised by Morocco's success at the World Cup in Qatar, where it became the first African and Arab country to make it to the semifinals of the tournament. (Image: AP)

Morocco's national carrier announced Wednesday that some special flights operated by its Qatari counterpart to Doha had been cancelled for fans seeking to watch the World Cup semi-final.

Euphoric supporters have booked plane tickets from Casablanca to Doha, and many have already arrived, but without match tickets, which they have told AFP they were supposed to receive on arrival.

After Morocco qualified for the semi-final, the national carrier decided to organise 30 special flights on Tuesday and Wednesday between Casablanca and Doha.

But "following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform clients of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways," Royal Air Maroc said in a statement, without elaborating.

The cancelled flights impact "2,100 passengers," a separate source, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP, adding that 23 other flights operated by RAM are still planned.