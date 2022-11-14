 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Shiva Keshavan elected in IOA Athletes' Commission

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

All the 10 members, out of which five are female, are Olympians.

Five-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and multiple-time winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan were among 10 eminent sportspersons elected unopposed as members of the IOA Athletes Commission in the polls held here on Monday.

The other seven members of the apex body are Tokyo Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, 2012 Olympics bronze winner shooter Gagan Narang, veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal, ace hockey player Rani Rampal, fencer Bhavani Devi, rower Bajrang Lal and former shot putter OP Karhana.

All the 10 members, out of which five are female, are Olympians. Keshavan is the only Winter Olympian.

Only 10 candidates filed nominations for the same number of seats in the Athletes Commission and Umesh Sinha, who is also the returning officer of the upcoming IOA elections, declared all of them elected unopposed.

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and former India hockey team captain Sardar Singh will complete the 12-member athletes commission in their capacity as members of the corresponding bodies of the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Council of Asia respectively. Both of them will have voting rights.

Bindra was appointed as member of IOC Athletes Commission in 2018 for a eight-year term while Sardar was made OCA Athletes Committee member in 2019 for a four-year term.